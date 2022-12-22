Kennesaw Mountain's Cayden Lee waited until late in the day Wednesday to make his college decision.
The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver committed, and then signed his national letter of intent, to the University of Mississippi and coach Lane Kiffin.
With Lee's decision, it brings the total of Cobb County football signees at Division I schools to 34 for the Class of 2023.
The three-star recruit finished the season with 74 passes for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lee made his announcement on social media.
“Thank you to the man above, for without him I would not be here," he said on Instagram. "I’ve been very blessed with many different opportunities but there can only be one….thank you so much, and I love you guys.
"For the next three-four years, I will be going to the University of Mississippi."
Lee is rated as the No. 60 wide receiver in the country and the No. 48 player from the state of Georgia.
He had 30 Division I offers and chose Ole Miss over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin among others.
Lee becames the 12th member of the Rebels' 2023 class and second wide receiver. He joins four-star recruit Ayden Williams from Ridgeland High School in Mississippi.
