Game: Kennesaw Mountain (4-0) at South Cobb (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Cobb 17, Kennesaw Mountain 15
All-time series: South Cobb leads 10-4
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 35, South Cobb 14
Kennesaw Mountain faces perhaps its biggest mental hurdle of the season when the Mustangs visit South Cobb at Clay Stadium on Friday.
It was almost one year ago when the it took an unblemished 6-0 record into Clay Stadium and came away with a 17-15 loss which turned out to be the Mustangs only regular season setback of the year.
They entered that game averaging 34.3 points while holding opponents to 10.3. Meanwhile, South Cobb had dropped five straight and was allowing 40.5 points per game.
Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said his team learned a lot about itself after that defeat and has used that knowledge for the better.
“The big thing we learned last year is that every game requires complete focus on the task at hand,” he said. “That’s what we took from that game and into this season. For us to be successful, we have to be focused and control what we can control.”
Emotions will likely be running high for Kennesaw Mountain’s players, who would like nothing more than to avenge last year’s lone regular season blemish. To combat those feelings, Carmean and his staff have been focused on making sure this year’s squad doesn’t compare itself to last year’s team and that players understands they can’t live in the past.
“It’s not really a revenge game because every year is different and each team has its own identity and creates its own path,” Carmean said. “The focus is to go 1-0 each week. South Cobb just happens to be the next game on the schedule, and we’re going to handle this game like we do every game. We’re going to focus our attention on the things we need to do to try to win the game.”
Carmean’s attention is focused on South Cobb, which is still searching for its first victory of the season.
“South Cobb has an athletic defense and they do a good job running around and playing fast,” he said. “They have a good quarterback and athletes on the perimeter. It should be a good game.”
The game marks the end of the non-region schedule for both teams before they each begin region play on the first Friday in October. Kennesaw Mountain would like nothing more to remain undefeated entering next week’s bye week.
“Our guys have worked hard all year,” Carmean said. “Our seniors lead by example, and our guys like to create an edge and play with an edge. They want that to be their identity. Our guys do a good job creating goals. We want to play our best game each week and play a complete football game in all three phases. We want to go into our bye week feeling good about ourselves, and we have an opportunity to do that Friday.”
