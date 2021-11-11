Kennesaw Mountain will host its first playoff game in its 21-year history on Saturday as Lanier will travel to Cobb EMC/ Mustang Stadium for the first round of Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
This will be consecutive playoff appearances for Kennesaw Mountain, after it narrowly lost 35-34 in the first round of playoffs last year to River Ridge.
“I think the first word that comes to mind is definitely excitement,” coach Caleb Carmean said. “We have a great support system, a great school support system as well as a community support system. There is a lot of excitement around being a Mustang right now.”
After being winless just two years ago, the Mustangs went on to win Region 6AAAAAA, and secured the region title with their 47-0 win over Osborne last week.
Now, Kennesaw Mountain will turn its attention to Lanier (4-5, 3-3), the fourth seed out of Region 8AAAAAA from Buford. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
“They are a very big, physical football team,” Carmean said. “Once you get to the playoffs, everybody is a good football team, and they are no different. They do a great job in all three phases of the game, so it is going to be a great game for sure.”
The Mustangs have outscored opponents 325 to 102 this season while averaging 32.5 points a game, and they look to keep the strength going during the playoffs.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley, who has 1,616 yards passing and 22 touchdowns this season, will be key as Kennesaw Mountain goes up against a Longhorn defense that is allowing 15.8 points a game.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs will have to contain a Lanier offense that is scoring an average of 21.8 points a game and has a strong running game led by Bryan Williams with 958 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Kennesaw Mountain has momentum on its side, after getting its first shutout of the season last week and allowing just 10.2 points a game during the regular season. Evan Voltaire leads the defense with 77 tackles, and Justin Ested is not far behind with 69.
“I think we need to do a better job and continue to improve each week and be more efficient in all three phases of the game, offense, defense, and special teams,” Carmean said. “I think if we can continue to improve each week, we will be successful.”
