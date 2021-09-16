Game: Kennesaw Mountain (4-0, 2-0) at Kell (1-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 31, Kennesaw Mountain 27
All-time series: Kell leads 1-0
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 28, Kell 21
Kennesaw Mountain heads to Kell this week as it looks to go 5-0 for the first time in program history.
“(This week is) the same as each week,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We have to work on playing four complete quarters in all three phases of the game. I think we have had a good start, but we have yet to play a full game on offense, defense and special teams, so we are still searching for that complete game.”
In their first four games of the season, the Mustangs are averaging 34.5 points per game. They are led by quarterback Cayman Prangley, who has thrown for 652 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He’s had a great start of the year,” Carmean said. “He’s a junior now going into year three as a starter for us, so he’s taken that natural next step and I’m excited to see how he continues to grow each week. He’s a great competitor and a great leader for our offense.”
Kennesaw Mountain’s defense allowed only three points last week to Sprayberry. It is led by Ethan Voltaire and Justin Ested, who have a combined 70 tackles on the season.
A win Friday could set it up to finish at the top of Region 6AAAAAA, with wins over the three teams that finished above them in region standings last year — Allatoona, Sprayberry and Kell.
“I think we have a really special group here,” Carmean said. “I think that they are ready. They’re ready for each game because it’s the most important one.”
After a tough start region play with a 30-24 loss to Pope, the Longhorns used their bye week to regroup.
“We really kind of spent the bye week last week trying to focus on ourselves and fix ourselves in some areas we felt like we needed to improve in,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Then, this weekend we came about preparing for Kennesaw Mountain, and we feel we have a good game plan on offense, defense and special teams, and now it’s just about whether we can get that talk (through) to our kids and get them to execute that.”
Sloan said they were mainly focused on improving two things — being better in short yardage and on special teams.
“We really tried to focus on moving the chains, things we can do to convert more third and shorts and consistently draw the football,” he said. “And secondly, we focused on getting better on special teams.”
Kell, who is averaging 21.3 points per game, has been led by Ayden Jackson with 226 yards receiving and three scores, along with quarterback Davion Hampton who has thrown for 586 yards and six touchdowns.
Sloan said he was happy with his team’s defensive performance in their loss to Pope. The defense has been led by TJ Felix and Quintin Buckley, who have a combined 52 tackles.
“(The boys) are excited to play,” Sloan said. “It’ll be another big game in the “Stockyard,” and I think they’ll be excited to play and ready to compete.”
