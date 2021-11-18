Game: Westlake (9-2) at Kennesaw Mountain (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Westlake 35, Kennesaw Mountain 21
After hosting and winning its first playoff game last week, Kennesaw Mountain is looking to keep making history as it hosts Westlake on Friday in the second round of Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Westlake (9-2), a state semifinalist last year, will make its first trip to Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium. The Lions finished second in Region 4AAAAAA and are currently ranked No. 5 in Class AAAAAA. They beat Effingham County 45-3 last week in the first round of playoffs.
Offensively, Westlake appears to slightly have the edge over Kennesaw Mountain (10-1), averaging 38.7 points a game while its defense is holding opponents to 12.6, compared to the Mustangs, who average 34 points a game and allow 11.2.
The Lions have a high-scoring offense, led by quarterback RJ Johnson with 2,025 yards passing and 20 touchdowns and Jai’Den Thomas with 722 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, that has outscored opponents 240-31 in its past five games, including a 62-0 victory over Morrow.
Kennesaw Mountain defeated Lanier 49-21 on Saturday after an impressive second half performance, and is hoping to continue its winning ways this week.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “I think they are an extremely talented football team, one of the top teams in Class AAAAAA for a reason. So we have to have a great week of preparation and go out and execute (on Friday).”
Quarterback Cayman Prangley threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns last week to add to his season total of 1,882 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. Jah Welch has 694 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, while Jailen Taylor has 700 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
Both teams will have one fewer day to prepare after playing the first round of the playoffs last Saturday due to an official shortage, but Carmean said he does not think it will affect his team’s preparation too much.
“Our weeks have stayed the same as we’ve gone,” he said. “This week is a little different because playing on Saturday, you lose a day in the preparation aspect of it, but our coaches and our kids do a great job of that stuff. We just have to handle that change a little bit better this week.
“Our community did a great job coming and showing out (on Saturday), and our kids came out and were ready to play, so we hope to obtain the same results this Friday.”
