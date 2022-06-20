ROSWELL - Kennesaw Mountain finished as runner-up of the eighth annual Corky Kell 7-on-7 Invitational Tournament on Friday.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley threw a touchdown pass on the first play against Fellowship Christian in the quarterfinals, and threw for a late, go-ahead touchdown against Grayson in a 27-25 semifinal victory before falling to Creekside 20-0 in the championship game.
The Mustangs came out of morning pod play and defeated South Gwinnett and West Forsyth to advance to the elite eight, which was played at Roswell Area Parks.
Mustangs’ coach Caleb Carmean said he was proud of his player’s efforts while acknowledging there was still more work to be done in the offseason.
“I thought today was a really good day to get some good work in, and our guys came out and competed,” he said. “And I'm proud (of their) effort in the way they competed. It didn't turn out the way we wanted it. But there's a lot to work on this last little bit of summer.”
Marietta also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Kell in the second round of the tournament to advance. The Blue Devils, who beat Johns Creek 35-10 in the first round, got three touchdown passes from new starter Daniel Gray to beat the Longhorns.
Marietta’s day would come to an end against Lambert 7-2 in the quarterfinals.
Kell won its opening tournament game before falling to Marietta in Round 2.
McEachern won its first game of the tournament with a 20-19 win over Carver, and then fell 17-16 to Fellowship Christian in Round 2.
Both of Walton’s teams lost in the opening round of the tournament as did Pope.
Although this was more than just an early summer practice scrimmage, the four schools would be very reluctant to put anything else as a replacement for the extra reps this gave their players.
“I think it gives you an opportunity to compete. That's the biggest thing we get out of it. Of course, you can work some, you know, schematic stuff. But at the end of the day, you're gonna find out which one of your guys will go out and just compete and we saw that today with a lot of our guys,” coach Carmean said of the tournament’s purpose.
