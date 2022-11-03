Game: Cherokee (2-7, 1-3) at Kennesaw Mountain (7-2, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Cherokee 38, Kennesaw Mountain 0 (Sept. 14, 2019)
All-time series: Cherokee leads 3-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 38, Cherokee 21
Kennesaw Mountain will host Cherokee on Friday night as the Region 5AAAAAAA gauntlet concludes.
In a region that also contains North Cobb, Walton and an emerging Wheeler, the playoff positioning is not yet finalized for the Mustangs and Warriors.
Sitting third in the region, Kennesaw Mountain (7-2, 2-2) goes into Friday’s game after edging out Wheeler 38-35. The Mustangs lost two straight games before the three-point win, after going 6-0 to start the year.
Kennesaw Mountain’s offense has been a driving force for its successful season, averaging 37 points per game. It scored a season-high 60 points in a blowout win over South Cobb earlier this year and has four games with at least 45 points scored.
After a season-ending ACL injury for starting quarterback Cayman Prangley, the Mustangs turned to backup Tyson Harmon against Wheeler. Harmon finished the game with 402 yards and five touchdowns on 25-for-34 passing. Receiver Cayden Lee caught 12 passes for 200 yards and three of those touchdowns.
Cherokee’s defense had its hands full over its last two games between Walton and North Cobb. This week, the Warriors hope to slow another high-powered offense.
“They are extremely explosive offensively, so trying to keep them out of the end zone is going to be a priority,” Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said. “We need to keep their guys in front of us and slow down their passing game.”
Despite having just one region win, the playoffs are still in play for Cherokee, which has battled through the challenging schedule with an especially young roster.
“We’ve still got an outside shot at a playoff berth, so there is that motivation,” Shaw said. “We would have to beat Kennesaw Mountain by nine points for the tiebreaker. Obviously, we have only won a couple of games, and it has been a rough two-game stretch for us with North Cobb and Walton. We are just trying to finish the season on a win, and get a win going into the offseason whether we get into the playoffs or not.”
Quarterback Tanner Savasir, one of the Warriors’ many sophomore starters, heads into the final regular-season game with 1,271 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jayce Jones took over the lead on Cherokee’s receiving chart with 298 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing the offense’s bright future.
The Warriors are averaging 17.2 points per game, with flashes of 34 points against Woodstock and 29 points against Etowah.
Cherokee hopes to finish the regular season schedule on a high note.
“I think we have improved leaps and bounds,” Shaw said. “We played River Ridge in the spring and Creekview as a scrimmage, and just where we are at from those two points. We have a ton of guys returning, and we will start nine or 10 sophomores again on Friday night. It has been exciting to watch them improve and see how they have grown.”
