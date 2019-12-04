KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon was not surprised with what quarterback Jonathan Murphy did in the Owls' 28-21 first-round playoff victory over Wofford.
However, after rewatching the game, Bohannon said there was something that stood out.
"His poise, going in the game like that in that situation," Bohannon said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "For a kid that's played 18 snaps going into that game -- really, in his full second semester here. His poise. Just the way he was calm, cool and collected. That is hard to do."
Murphy came into the game for an injured Tommy Bryant with 7:02 left in the second quarter. In 2½ quarters, the sophomore transfer from Long Beach (Calif.) City College ran 23 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Three times, Murphy set a Big South Conference record for longest run in a playoff game by a quarterback, and he put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with his longest run -- 61 yards for a touchdown -- to put the Owls up 28-14.
"I've seen guys that have been with a program two and three years go into a game and can't do that," Bohannon said. "He's a pretty cool customer, and that's how he's been. I said I wasn't surprised, but that is hard to do."
After the game, Bohannon had said it appeared it took a while for Murphy to settle in. In fact, it took nearly a full quarter, but a 40-yard run with 3:24 left in the third quarter seemed to break things open. From that point, Murphy ran for 116 yards, and it was the beginning of three straight scoring drives to close the game.
"He settled in as the game went on," Bohannon said. "I think the game slowed down for him. That's really hard to do at that position, and I thought that was the one thing that was the most impressive."
As impressive as Murphy was, no starter has been named for Saturday's second-round game against Weber State.
Bryant, who left the Wofford game with a lower body injury, returned to practice this week. Bohannon said both quarterbacks should be available Saturday in Ogden, Utah, but the discussion of who would start the game has not been addressed yet.
The quarterback spot is not the only area where players are banged-up. It is something Bohannon said was across every position group.
"You will not find a position where we are not beat-up, but we're in Week 15," he said. "We're going to have some guys that will have to gut it out that aren't feeling their best."
WATCH PARTY
The Kennesaw State athletic department invited fans for a double-dip watch party Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The men's basketball team will host Florida International in the its regular-season home opener at 1 p.m. Immediately following the basketball game, the football team's game will be shown on the videoboard. Kickoff is 3 p.m.
General admission tickets for the basketball game are available for $3. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free Scrappy bobblehead.
Concessions will be available during both games.
