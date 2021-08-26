Game: Hughes (0-1) at Allatoona (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 27, Hughes 7 (Nov. 11, 2017)
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 27, Hughes 10
Allatoona only has two games to figure things out before the real season begins. It already used one.
The Buccaneers learned a lot about their team after losing a tough 25-17 overtime battle to Harrison last week. But there are plenty of questions to be answered when they host Hughes tonight.
Allatoona would like to come away with a win to avoid losing back-to-back games at home for the first time since the 2013 season.
More importantly, it would like to have a set starting lineup for its Region 6AAAAAA opener at home next week against Kennesaw Mountain.
“We have one more game to figure it out,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We need to have a set line up going into the region. We’re looking at a few guys in different spots to see who steps up to the occasion. We’ll give some guys another week to get it done.”
While Allatoona’s defense made plays in Friday’s game against Harrison, there were unforced errors, mostly due to inexperience. Players were caught lining up offsides as well as having blown assignments.
“Hopefully we can find the best 11 that fit together and mesh well,” Varner said.
Varner also said the Buccaneers threw the ball well — Tyler McGuire completed 14-of-22 passes for 167 yards — but still had questions about the run, despite scoring two rushing touchdowns.
While Jayden Ponder posted 72 yards on 11 carries. The next highest in yards was Cody King with 11.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Discovery (0-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Discovery 27, Kennesaw Mountain 22
All-time series: Discovery leads 1-0
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 24, Discovery 14
After a victory last week over East Paulding, Kennesaw Mountain is turning their focus on Discovery.
“Each week has its own adversities and challenges, and it’s a life of its own,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We try to go 1-0 every week, really 1-0 every day and that means we’ll go 1-0 in the week, so that’s the goal this week. It’s a brand-new week (where) nothing else we did last week matters.”
Last year, Discovery defeated Kennesaw Mountain in the first matchup between programs. Friday, the Mustangs will try to even the series at home. A victory would also be the first time the program has started 2-0 since 2018, and only the eighth time since the school opened in 2000.
“(Discovery is) really big on both lines of scrimmage,” Carmean said. “They (have) a lot of athletes that can hurt you in a lot of different ways so you (have) to be on it.”
Going into the game, Carmean said he expects his team to improve on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, we need to play four full quarters,” he said. “We didn’t play the full game on offense. Defensively, I’d like to see us continue to run to the ball a little bit better and continue to tackle.”
Quarterback Cayman Prangley was 6-for-17 with 153 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jah Welch ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, junior Evan Duke had six tackles, two sacks and an interception, which he returned for a 35-yard touchdown.
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Lambert (1-0) at Lassiter (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lambert 34, Lassiter 19
All-time series: Lambert leads 1-0
Prediction: Lambert 24, Lassiter 10
Special teams have been top priority this week as Lassiter gears up for Lambert at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
If it hadn’t been for a couple of special teams mishaps, the Trojans’ 35-16 loss to River Ridge may have played out differently. Lassiter was leading 10-7 with roughly 5 minutes to play in the third quarter after Drew Campbell kicked a 41-yard field goal. But hopes of preserving that lead were gone after a pair of blocked punts by River Ridge ignited a 28-0 run. The first blocked punt was scooped up for the touchdown.
“Special teams, that will be a major focus,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said at the beginning of the week. “We have to keep going at it, keep executing.”
Other areas of emphasis this week was working on goal line situations. The Trojans didn’t get a chance to punch it in against Lambert. Lassiter’s touchdowns came on a 26-yard run by Jaheem Murray and a 28-yard pass from Bryson Harrison to Luke O’Malley.
Against River Ridge, Lassiter couldn’t find that offensive spark following the Longhorns’ first blocked punt. The Trojans were unable to get a first down in its next four drives. Harrison’s touchdown came with four seconds left after the game was out of reach.
In looking ahead to Lambert, the Trojans may have their hands full in covering receiver and Ohio State commitment Kojo Antwi.
“Kojo is one heck of an athlete and a beast in (Class AAAAAAA),” Thom said.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Woodland (1-0) at Osborne (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Woodland 43, Osborne 17
All-time series: Woodland leads 6-2
Prediction: Woodland 35, Osborne 10
Osborne begins the 2021 season with a new coach as the Cardinals host Woodland of Cartersville at Cardinal Field.
Luqman Salam, a coordinator at Hillgrove for 14 years, makes his debut at the Osborne helm and begins his quest to improve the Cardinals’ fortunes after last year’s 1-9 mark.
Salam said his team is ready to go.
“I think we’re ready to go and compete,” Salam said. “We had two early good scrimmages against North Springs and Berkmar. I thought our kids competed hard. They’re getting better every single day. Woodland is going to be a good challenge for us, but I think our kids are ready to go play.”
Running back Khalif Walters and wide receiver Joshua Horton are among the key players on offense, while defensive linemen Elhadj Rail and Dayton Wilson lead the way on defense for Osborne.
Salam and his new team have their work cut out for them in their first game together as they face a Woodland squad that opened its season with an impressive 43-9 win over Gordon Central last Friday.
The Wildcats beat the Cardinals 43-17 in last year’s meeting.
“I think Woodland is a hard-nosed team,” Salam said. “I think they play very hard, they’re well coached. I think they have some speed on the perimeter. They have a very good quarterback. He’s a young guy, but he has some versatility. I think they really come after you on defense, so it will be a good challenge.”
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Wheeler (0-1) at Riverwood (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 34, Riverwood 7 (Nov. 11, 1987)
All-time series: Wheeler leads 2-0
Prediction: Riverwood 21, Wheeler 17
Wheeler’s youth showed in Week 1.
The Wildcats only mustered 180 yards of total offense against North Atlanta and dropped the season opener 14-7.
The one highlight came on a 94-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Mideau to Coryell Dorrough. The senior receiver finished the game with three catches for 108 yards.
While the offense may have struggled, a highpoint was the play of the defense, which shut out North Atlanta in the first half and held the Warriors to 200 total yards.
Wheeler will remain on the road this week as it heads to Riverwood.
It’s hard to know what to expect out of the Raiders heading into Week 2. Originally, they were supposed to play Sprayberry in the opener, but when that game was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, they replaced the Yellow Jackets with Forest Park.
Riverwood won 35-7, but it wasn’t really challenged. So, are the Raiders back to being the team they were in 2019 when they went 11-1 and won a region title, or are they more like last year’s squad, which went 4-5 and missed the playoffs?
For the Wildcats, a key will be the offensive line. The veteran group will be called on to open some holes for the backs. Last week, Bijorn Wishart led the team with 21 yards rushing, while expected lead back Justus Savage was held to only three yards on four carries.
By John Bednarowski
