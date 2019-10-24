Game: Mount Paran Christian (3-3, 2-3) at St. Francis (4-3, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Mount Paran 28, St. Francis 7
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 3-0
Prediction: Mount Paran 31, St. Francis 21
Mount Paran’s upcoming trip to take on St. Francis has taken on more importance after the Eagles’ last two weeks.
Two straight region losses, including a one-point heartbreaker to a Walker team that hadn’t beaten Mount Paran since 2012 last week, have the Eagles sitting at No. 26 in the GHSA Power Ratings and fifth in the Region 6A (B) standings.
“It’s disappointing,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “Credit Walker, they executed better than we did. We had too many penalties and two turnovers that just stopped drives for us and we just can’t afford to do that.”
The top 24 private schools in the power rankings make the playoffs. Mount Paran hasn’t missed the postseason since 2012. St. Francis will enter Friday’s game in the playoff picture at No. 19.
“Our goal is to make it to the playoffs,” Jordan said. “We’re just focused on this week. We’ve got three games to play and control our own destiny. I just told the kids to focus on this Friday. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll have a chance to get one of those 24 spots.”
There were some positives for Mount Paran to take from last week’s performance. The Eagles excelled running the ball, gaining over 300 yards on the ground. Jordan also liked what he saw from his team’s run defense against the Wolverines.
“We’ve just got to sure up some things in the secondary,” Jordan said. “We just got right back to work. It was a tough loss but we make a note to put it behind us and start focusing on next week.”
St. Francis will present the Eagles with a difficult test because of its supreme athleticism. Jordan believes they are the most athletic team in the region on both sides of the ball and when that is combined with a strong offensive line, it forms a dangerous offense.
Starting quarterback Josh Gil has thrown for 1,352 yards so far this season with 13 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions. For different players, including Gil, have rushed for more than 100 yards on the year. Running back Kylen Smith averages over 10 yards per carry.
On the perimeter, the Knights feature a pair of senior receivers with over 20 catches on the year. Isaiah Wadsworth and Jai Smith have 559 and 406 receiving yards respectively. Jordan McKnight adds a third threat, averaging over 30 yards per catch.
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Walker (4-3, 3-2) at Whitefield Academy (6-1, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield Academy 20, Walker 13
All-time series: Whitefield Academy leads 10-9
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 35, Walker 21
Walker and Whitefield Academy both have high expectations entering tonight’s Region 6A(B) game at Wolfpack Stadium.
Whitefield is aiming to keep its five-game winning streak alive while in the process keep pace with sub-region leader Fellowship Christian for a shot at the region crown. Meanwhile, Walker wants to continue to move up the Class A power ratings and earn its shot at a playoff berth as it rides a two-game win streak that included a win over rival Mount Paran Christian. The Wolverines are currently No. 22 in the ratings.
“It was an outstanding football game,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “Both teams gave great effort, but we were fortunate to make a couple more plays and come out of there with a victory.
“The team has some confidence now, but they know they have a tough task ahead of them. We’re hoping we can continue to play well and keep our momentum.”
Whitefield, however, has played well throughout the season slowing down the other team’s momentum as opponents’ have failed to score more than 10 points in five of the team’s six victories. The Wolfpack own the No. 13 slot in the Class A power ratings.
“It’s an exciting time right now in our program,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We had our bye week last week and some guys were banged up. So, it was an opportunity to get those guys some rest and prepare for Walker.”
A victory tonight would be historic for the Wolfpack, who haven’t won six games in a row since Whitefield’s undefeated 2008 regular-season streak.
— By Carlton D. White
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Christian Heritage (6-1, 3-1) vs. North Cobb Christian (6-1, 3-1) , 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 24, Christian Heritage 7
All-time series: North Cobb Christian leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 17
North Cobb Christian will begin one of the most important two-game stretches in program history Friday, when it receives a visit from Christian Heritage.
The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) are locked in a three-way tie for Region 6A (A)’s final playoff spot with the Lions (6-1, 3-1) and Bowdon, who North Cobb Christian already lost to.
The season will end with a matchup against undefeated sub-region leading Darlington, but to give that game any meaning, Hollars said the focus is on this week.
“It’s always been a one-game-at-a-time approach for us,” he said. “We’re just worried about Heritage this week. That’s where our focus is, and we’ll worry about next week when we get there. We always said we wanted to be playing meaningful games late in the season, and that’s what we have.”
The loss to Bowdon three games ago put the Eagles in a tight spot down the stretch, but since then they have played well.
In its last two games, North Cobb Christian has beaten Gordon Lee and Mount Zion by a combined score of 52-7, and a similar full-team approach will be needed this week.
“Everyone has just been playing well,” Hollars said. “It’s been good in all three phases. That’s what you need. We have everyone picking up the slack for each other. A few times this year, we’ve been off in one of the phases, but when we put it all together, we see how good we can be.”
Offensively, North Cobb Christian will continue to work out of the option set.
Hollars said the plan is still to hand the ball to as many of his playmakers as possible, but continuing to find success in the passing game with quarterback Anson Mathis when it is needed will be crucial this week.
While the Eagles look to create explosive plays offensively, the key this week defensively will be stopping them.
Behind quarterback Christian Thomas and receiver Evan Lester, the Lions have yet to score fewer than 20 points in any game this season, but Hollars said he will make sure they have to earn every point if they want to reach that mark this week.
— By Alex Resnak
MDJ Sports Correspondent
