Game: Mount Paran Christian (6-4) at Darlington (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Paran 24, Darlington 22 (Nov. 4, 2016)
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 2-1
Prediction: Darlington 31, Mount Paran 20
Mount Paran Christian entered the Class A-Private state playoffs ranked 13 seeds lower than Aquinas, but it was the Eagles who pulled off the road upset to advance.
In pulling off the upset, Mount Paran proved what they believed all along, that they’re not just any 6-4 team.
“We had high expectations for this season,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “We had a lot of new guys, some guys that needed some football experience, and so we had a little stretch during the season where we played some spread teams, athletic teams we didn’t match up very well with. We seem to be developing some of those players. It’s all about confidence and I think we were confident going into the playoffs and we have confidence going into this Friday’s game.”
The defense played one of its best games of the season last week, including holding Aquinas out of the end zone for more than eleven minutes at the end of the game after Mount Paran took the lead.
“We’ve played well the past few weeks on defense,” Jordan said. “We’ve always prided ourselves on playing good defense, that kept us in the game (against Aquinas) down the stretch. We’ve got a lot of guys playing for the first time and they’re starting to figure some things out.”
That unit seems to be rounding into form just in time for perhaps its biggest test so far.
Now, Mount Paran travels to take on Region 6A rival Darlington, which also happens to be the alma mater of the Eagles head coach.
Darlington features division one recruits at quarterback and on the offensive line. Tate Ratledge is among the best offensive line recruits in the nation and is headed to Georgia and quarterback Griffin Brewster is headed to Colorado State next season.
Mount Paran will rely on Princeton commit Niko Vangarelli for much of its offense, just as it has all season. Vangarelli has eclipsed 1,000 yards passing and rushing on the year and it was his long touchdown run that put the Eagles in the lead over Aquinas late.
“He saved his best game for last week,” Jordan said. “He kind of willed us to that win. I’ve seen him grow as a leader, as a player. You’ve got to play well at the quarterback position and right now, he’s doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.