KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian jumped out to an early 21-0 lead, only to fall late to Mount Vernon Presbyterian, 49-45, on Friday at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
The Eagles (0-2) got touchdown runs of 49, 61 and 2 yards in the first quarter from tailback Nick Germain, and they led the game 21-0 after running only seven offensive plays.
Germain led all rushers with 226 yards on 21 carries. The senior also added a touchdown run of 56 yards in the 3rd quarter.
"Offensively, I can't be more proud of the way those guys played," Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. "Forty-five points, running the ball like we did, we just have to clean some things up defensively. I thought we had a good plan on defense, but I clearly didn't have our guys ready."
Mount Vernon (1-2) clawed its way back to a 21-14 deficit at the end of the first quarter on two passing touchdowns from quarterback Sam Nazarian. The first score was an 82-yard pass to a wide-open Benjamin Spitz, and Nazarian later connected with Jack Schimelman on a 53-yard touchdown.
Nazarian finished the game 21-of-31 for 351 yards, while Spitz led all receivers with four catches for 150 yards.
Mount Paran led 35-28 at halftime, and the game's momentum fully shifted on the second half's opening possession.
Mount Vernon started the third quarter with a 17-play, 67-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard scoring pass from Nazarian to Jon Gallinaro to tie the game at 35-all. The possession included two fourth-down conversions and consumed more than 6 minutes of game time.
Mount Vernon went ahead 49-45 with 7:31 remaining in the game on a 4-yard keeper by Nazarian, part of his seven carries for 41 yards.
After a failed fourth-down conversion by Mount Vernon later in the quarter, Mount Paran drove to the 12-yard line on a potential game-winning series. However, on Germain's last carry of the night, Mount Vernon's defense forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Keith Williams with 1:18 remaining, ending any comeback bid by the Eagles.
Mount Paran will have a bye before opening Region 6AA play by hosting KIPP Atlanta on Sept. 16.
"I think we'll be fine," Ely said. "Even though we're 0-2, these are non-region games, and when KIPP comes in in two weeks, we'll have it fixed."
