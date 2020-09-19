Mount Paran Christian’s defense played well enough to win, but the offense continued its early-season struggles and Mount Vernon Presbyterian held the Eagles at bay for a 17-0 victory.
“We had too many turnovers and penalties in critical times,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “That cost us opportunities offensively.”
Mount Vernon opened the scoring quickly with a 58-yard touchdown to Luke Barnes from quarterback Blake Kytle with 11:18 on the clock.
Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said he thought his defense responded well after the first touchdown.
“I thought our defense adjusted to Mount Vernon’s speed and kept them out of the end zone,” he said. “Jordan Mosby played at a high level, he did some great things at linebacker. We saw some bright spots defensively and did some good things.”
Jordan said his team has to work on finishing the game and knows they are capable of doing so.
“We haven't played to our potential yet,” Jordan said. “I think when we do that we have the chance to have a successful season.”
Mount Vernon turned it into a 24-yard field goal by Will Lavender.
In the fourth quarter, another interception set up the Mustangs’ final touchdown, a 15-yard run by Liam O’Toole.
Mount Vernon ended the game with 365 yards of total offense, with 247 coming through the air. The Eagles finished the game with 270 total yards with 200 on the ground. The biggest thing was Mount Paran had four turnovers.
Jordan said the team needs to take advantage of the scoring opportunities they had.
“We were able to run the ball,” Jordan said. “We just didn't sustain any drives and gave up some opportunities in the first half.”
Sam Griffith-Tesch ran for 139 yards on 22 carries, and Nick Germain carried another four times for 24 yards. The two backs provided the Eagles with a spark.
“They are a good one-two punch at running back,” Jordan said. “They ran hard tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.