Alert
Mount Pisgah scores early and often on Mount Paran
- By Roselyn Eberhardt MDJ Sports Correspondent
-
-
- 0
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 2:14 am
JOHNS CREEK – Mount Paran Christian was outmatched in its first game of the season as it dropped a 42-7 decision to Mount Pisgah on Friday night.
It was not the way Matt Ely envisioned the way his first game as new Eagles head coach was to play out.
“This one’s ultimately on me,” he said. “I didn’t even have our kids ready, our coaches ready, so as a first-time head coach, it’s definitely a lot to learn and we’ll just keep improving and move on to next week.”
Nick Germain would be the only one to reach the end zone for Mount Paran, scoring on a 48-yard run on the Eagles second possession. But the score would be answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass from the Patriots’ Jack Cendoya to Brandon Bostic and a 20-yard Cendoya rush to build a 14-7 lead to close the first quarter.
Andrew Belvis scored on a 4-yard touchdown for the Patriots to make it 21-7.
After a Mount Paran punt, Mount Pisgah would score on a 72-yard pass from Cendoya to send Makael Carter.
Cendoya and Carter capitalized again on a 74-yard touchdown pass to end the first half with a 35-7 lead.
“As a head coach you’re never comfortable getting beat 42-7, but we’ve got some kids that are gritty that fight, and we’re just going to go to work,” Ely said. “We’ll hopefully have this one fixed and corrected by about (Saturday) at lunch, and move on and try and get ready for Mount Vernon.”
Mount Pisgah would score its final touchdown in the fourth quarter with Cendoya running 14 yards into the end zone to cap the night.
“They’ve got a young team this year and we knew we kind of needed to come out fast,” Mount Pisgah’s Ryan Livezey said. “We’re kind of all over the map with who we’re playing, but these games really are what we’re going to use to prepare us for region and then playoffs.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.