MARIETTA -- Mount Pisgah Christian rolled up 403 yards of total offense and scored the last 27 points to turn a close game into a blowout as it defeated Walker 41-12 on Friday night.
Leading 14-12, the Patriots’ Brandon Bostic returned a kickoff to the 48-yard line, which set up wide receiver Tyler Hunnicutt to score on a 52-yard run.
Bostic touchdowns of 11 yards and 41 yards and Cole Spence scored on an 18-yard pass from Jackson Cendoya to pull away in the second half. Cendoya threw for 200 yards, a touchdown and ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Bostic finished with 55 yards rushing, and Spence had seven catches for 96 yards.
“Their players were better coached than ours (Friday),” Wolverines coach Gary Nelson said.
Things looked promising early as Jackson Krall scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to put Walker (0-3) up 6-0 in the middle of the second quarter.
However, Mount Pisgah quickly answered on the ensuing drive with a 36-yard touchdown run by Cendoya to go up 7-6.
The Patriots got the ball back right before halftime, and after receptions of 21 and 25 yards by Spence, they quickly scored from 10 yards out on another run by Cendoya to increase the lead to 14-6.
The Wolverines were able to cut the deficit to two points early in the third quarter as Krall scored on a 57-yard run.
Krall finished the night with 14 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Jason Herbert had four catches for 90 yards.
