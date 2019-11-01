MARIETTA — After controlling the majority of the game, Walker lost in heartbreaking fashion to Mount Pigsah 16-7 at Robertson Field on Friday night.
It was a devastating loss for the Wolverines (4-5, 3-4 Region 6A). The loss to the Patriots (3-6, 2-5) most likely ends any hope of a playoff berth with one more game remaining against a crossover divisional opponent at home next Friday.
Trailing 10-7, it appeared Walker chances to win the game were over after failing to convert on fourth down at the Mount Pigsah 40-yard line with just over 2 minutes left. A first down run seemed to ice the game for good until a holding penalty on the next play gave the Wolverines some hope, essentially giving the Walker an extra timeout. After holding the Patriots three consecutive plays, the Wolverines got the ball back with just over a minute left at their own 28.
Jake Tasman, who had a huge game with over 100 yards receiving, came up with two huge catches to put Walker at the Mount Pigsah 15-yard line. One of those catches was on a 41-yard jump ball between three Patriots’ defenders to put the Wolverines in striking distance.
“Jake’s been doing that all year,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “He’s a guy in that situation we’re going to go to. Again just some incredible efforts on his part to keep us in the game.”
A pass interference penalty advanced the Wolverines’ to the 7-yard line. After two incomplete passes, Walker could not attempt the game-tying field goal due to a high snap. Charlie Condon fielded the high snap but it disrupted the rhythm of play and his last-ditch effort to make a play was intercepted by Makael Carter, who returned it 91 yards for the game-clinching touchdown.
“Just an outstanding football game,” Casper said. “Lot of momentum shifts. At the end of the day, they made a couple of plays at the end. I’m proud of the kids for the fight that they had but I’m certainly disappointed.”
Leading 7-0 midway through the third quarter, it appeared Walker had the game well in-hand until a promising drive stalled on fourth down at midfield. The fourth-down stop was the boost that Mount Pigsah as they drove eight plays to tie the game as Garrett Sutherland caught a 2-yard pass from Coleman Smith early in the fourth quarter.
“If I were to go back, I would certainly punt it,” Casper said.
The Patriots forced an interception on the next Walker possession. Charlie Condon got hit as he threw the ball, and Joy Chane grabbed it right out the air. A long pass to Cole Spence inside the 10 set up a 26-yard field goal by Payton Broaddus, giving Mount Pigsah a 10-7 lead with 7:19 remaining.
After a scoreless first quarter, Walker struck first with a 19-play, 84-yard drive that culminated with a 14-yard run on a misdirection pitch by Parker Cook, giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead they would take into halftime.
