Mount Paran Christian's football game against King's Ridge Christian was canceled.
The announcement came just hours before Friday's kickoff.
The cancellation was due to a COVID-19 situation within the King's Ridge program, according to a letter from Mount Paran coach and athletic director Mitch Jordan. Jordan said King's Ridge found out about the situation shortly after noon Friday.
It marked the second virus-related cancellation for Mount Paran this season.
The Eagles originally were scheduled to play Lakeview Academy in their season opener, but that game was canceled early that week. It gave the coaches enough time to find a replacement opponent, and Mount Paran ended up traveling to Columbus to play Brookstone.
Jordan said he would try to schedule a replacement game for King's Ridge on Oct. 30, which was supposed to be a bye week for the Eagles' program.
It was the 14th game in Cobb County canceled this season because of coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.