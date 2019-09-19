Game: King’s Ridge (1-1) at Mount Paran (1-0)
Last Year: Mount Paran 42, King’s Ridge 7
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 7-0
Prediction: Mount Paran 35, King’s Ridge 14
King’s Ridge and Mount Paran have played seven times since 2012. The Eagles have won every one of those matchups.
Last year it was a 42-7 Mount Paran win. The closest game was the 28-13 inaugural matchup. Since that first game, it has been exclusively blowout victories for the Eagles.
Mount Paran’s first Region 6A game does come with an added challenge this year. After a 63-7 win over Our Lady of Mercy to start the season on Aug. 30, the Eagles haven’t played another game. Even in that season opener, the starters only played a half of ootball due to the score.
Last week’s matchup with Irwin County was canceled due to weather and wont be made up. That will make it exactly a three-week break between games for the Eagles when they finally take the field.
King’s Ridge seems like the perfect opponent to ease Mount Paran, the No. 7 ranked team in the GSWA Class A private-school rankings, back into the action.
The Tigers have already tied their one win from last season with a victory over Providence Christian two weeks ago, but Mount Paran should once again roll to a region win.
Game: Whitefield Academy (2-1) at Pinecrest (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Whitefield 20, Pinecrest 6
All-time series: Pinecrest leads 4-2
Prediction: Pinecrest 21, Whitefield 20
Whitefield will look to improve on a 1-0 region record when it travels to take on Pinecrest Academy.
After splitting its two non-region games to start the season, Whitefield Academy came back with a big 40-6 win over Mount Pisgah to start Region 6A play.
Pinecrest lost both of its first two matchups, including a season opening loss to Fellowship Christian that dropped the Paladins to 0-1 in the region.
Against Mount Pisgah, it was the defense that led Whitefield to the win. Four turnovers, including an interception and a fumble returned for touchdowns opened up a big lead that the offense only built upon.
The passing game struggled, but Ethan Garrett rushed for over 100 yards as the Wolfpack cruised to a blowout win.
Whitefield has won the last two matchups with Pinecrest 20-6 and 25-7 after losing the first four times the schools met. Whitefield scored only 7 points in those four losses.
Game: North Cobb Christian (3-0) at Trion (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 28, Trion 7
All-time series: Trion leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 20, Trion 10
North Cobb Christian is about to head to Trion and face a Wing-T offense that could be tricky to defend.
Coach Mark Hollars describes it has having many different sets.
“Trion is an outstanding football program,” Hollars said. “Our kids respect their program. We know that they are well coached and well come ready to play on Friday. They are solid and fundamentally sound.”
Programs are now starting to respect North Cobb Christian after it took the team a few years to get off the ground. The Eagles made the Class-A private school state playoffs last year for the first time and advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Eagles have kept winning and are 3-0 to start the 2019 campaign, capped by a 28-21 home win over Monticello that came during the final seconds.
Running back Ryan Pruitt scored the game-winning touchdown from two yards out with 50 seconds left on the clock to cap an 85-yard drive. All this came after having to wait out a two-and-a-half hour lightning delay before deciding to finish the game on Saturday.
“We were fortunate that we were at home,” Hollars said. “The kids found a way to win it, and it was challenging, that’s for sure.”
