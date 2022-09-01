Game: Mount Vernon Presbyterian (1-1) at Mount Paran Christian (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Vernon won 14-7
All-time series: Mount Vernon leads 3-1
Prediction: Mount Vernon 27, Mount Paran 20
Mount Paran Christian looks to bounce back this week as it hosts Mount Vernon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for its home opener at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
“It’s always good to play at home,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “We have such a great fan base, student section and support, it definitely gives us a home-field advantage from that standpoint. It’s always good to play at home, there’s no doubt about that.”
Despite the opening loss to Mount Pisgah, Nick Germain led Mount Paran’s offense with 132 yards rushing and scored the Eagles’ sole touchdown of the game on a 48-yard run.
The Eagles are hosting a Mustang squad they have seen consistently over the years, having faced off every year since 2020, including two meetings last season. The first time the teams saw each other last year was in Week 3 of the regular season, where Mount Vernon won 35-14, then they saw each other once more in the first round of Class A Private state playoffs, where Mount Vernon claimed victory once again 14-7.
“I definitely think our boys have some desire to win,” Ely said. “Our group of kids are so good about being onto the next thing, we corrected and fixed what we needed to from last Friday, and they’ve done a good job this week about being 100% focused on Mount Vernon.”
The Mustangs are coming off of their first win of the season last week in a 37-6 victory over Harvester Christian, despite starting their season off with a 31-7 loss to Wesleyan.
“Mount Vernon will be very disciplined, well coached and they will execute well,” Ely said. “They won’t make any mistakes, so it should be a fun challenge for us.”
