Game: Mount Paran Christian (4-2, 2-2 Region 6A) at Walker (3-3, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 53, Walker 0
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 9-1
Prediction: Mount Paran 35, Walker 21
Walker and Mount Paran Christian will each try to move into playoff position in Region 6A when they meet tonight.
It will be the 11th meeting between the rivals, and while the Eagles (4-2, 2-2) have won nine of the first 10 meetings and there are implications for this season, Wolverines (3-3, 2-2) coach Matt Casper said the matchup carries more weight than most.
“Every region game matters a lot,” he said. “Obviously, with the rivalry, we have a little bit more buzz around the school. It hasn’t really gone our way in the past, but it’s one of those games you look forward to.”
Mount Paran may be more vulnerable than in recent seasons, but coach Mitch Jordan said the adversity has served to focus his team.
The Eagles have lost two games by 20 or more points this season, and while they are coming off one of those losses, Jordan said he expects his team to be focused.
“We’re disappointed with the loss, but we’re focused on improving,” he said. “We think we have room for improvement in all three phases of the game. Walker does a lot of good things, so we need to make sure we’re ready for that.”
The Eagles will have a size advantage up front, so to gain an edge, Walker will have to use its scheme.
Casper said the plan is to use multiple formations to get running back Keon Smart in space to keep the chains moving.
“We try to use multiple formations to change where Mount Paran is going to line up,” he said. “We want to get numbers where we want to go and try to take advantage of that.”
While Walker will throw multiple looks at the Mount Paran defense, Jordan said his team will be prepared.
The Eagles have allowed 16 points or fewer in all of their wins this season and Jordan said he is hoping a rededication to the fundamentals will get his team back to that level.
“First thing we have to do is look how they line up and line up right,” Jordan said. “Once we line up correctly, it’s just back to reading our keys and executing. We just have to make sure we’re lined up right to start with.”
— By Alex Resnak
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: North Cobb Christian (5-1, 2-1) at Mount Zion (1-6, 0-4)
Last Year: Mount Zion 24, North Cobb Christian 14
All-time series: Mount Zion leads 5-2
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 35, Mount Zion 14
After fighting through a tough game for the win last week, North Cobb Christian turns its attention to Mount Zion.
North Cobb Christian has lost five straight to last year’s region champions. This week should be a good opportunity to break that streak as this season’s incarnation of the Eagles has shown to have little in common with last season’s 10-2 team.
In four region games, Mount Zion has scored only six points. North Cobb Christian, however, has been a consistent offensive attack all season, scoring in the twenties in each game to go along with an opportunistic defense.
However, North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars isn’t convinced that the old Mount Zion is completely gone.
“Don’t let the record fool you,” Hollars said. “They’re still a dangerous football team. They have plenty of kids that have played there and have varsity experience.They’ve still got some kids that can make plays. I think they’re better than their record indicates.”
Mount Zion runs an 3-5-3 odd stack on defense with some serious size and strength in the three down linemen up front. They also have talent at the linebacker spots.
Offensively, Mount Zion runs from a Wing-T set similar to the one North Cobb Christian runs itself. While it may not feature the depth at the skill positions it has had in years past, Hollars still expects Mount Zion to be challenging to stop.
Overall consistency is the one area Hollars believes needs substantial improvement. In their most recent game against Gordon Lee, the Eagles won 21-7 thanks to a dominant second half after heading into the locker room with the score tied at seven.
“I think what we’re really focusing on is putting a 48 minute game together,” Hollars said. “We have had spurts this year where we’ll play a really good half, we’ll score a quick 14 points here or put pressure on people there. I think we’re just looking at a couple of things, being consistent and doing it for four quarters.”
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
