Mount Paran Christian played far better than its 5-4 regular-season record indicated in the first round of the Class A private-school state playoffs.
After entering the tournament seeded 23rd of 24 teams in the bracket, the Eagles made the 2½-hour trip to Augusta and upset No. 10 Aquinas 29-27.
Mount Paran (6-4) will play at No. 7 Darlington, a Region 6A rival, in the second round.
Despite giving up 27 points, the Eagles' defense had one of its better games. Two of Aquinas' touchdowns came on short fields, and it scored another on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone for its only lead of the game at 27-23.
But once Niko Vangarelli scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on an 80-yard run in the opening stages of the fourth quarter to reclaim the lead, Mount Paran kept Aquinas (8-3) in check for the final 11-plus minutes of the game.
“It was an incredible feeling for the kids,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “I’m so happy for the kids and for the fans who made the trip. It was one of the more exciting wins we had in our 12 years at Mount Paran. When we got down, the kids were able to fight back.”
Vangarelli had arguably the best game of his career, with 316 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. He also threw for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Vangarelli's lone passing touchdown came on the opening drive of the game when he connected to Nick Oyola for a 65-yarder.
Mount Paran’s lead ballooned to 14-0 before Aquinas got on the board early in the second quarter. Vangarelli scored from 30 yards out to keep the Eagles in front 20-7 before Aquinas scored again to make it 20-14 at the half.
The Eagles added a field goal early in the third quarter before Aquinas took its first lead on back-to-back touchdowns off a fumble and the blocked punt.
Just three weeks prior, there were concerns about Mount Paran after it dropped three straight Region 6A games against Whitefield Acadeny, Walker and St. Francis. The Eagles, however, were able to build some confidence going into the postseason, with consecutive victories over Pinecrest Academy and Trion.
“In the last few games to close the (regular) season, we played closer to our potential,” Jordan said. “Credit to the kids and the coaches, they haven’t hit the panic button, and we will continue to focus on each week and on our next opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.