KENNESAW -- Keyjuan Brown carried 19 times for 299 yards and four touchdowns as South Atlanta rolled to a 50-7 victory over Mount Paran Christian on Friday at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
The Purdue commit opened the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown run on his team's first offensive play, and South Atlanta (6-0, 3-0 Region 6AA) never looked back.
"We knew that, with the talent they have, that we were going to have to come out and play a flawless game," Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. "It's hard to do, but I couldn't be more proud of the way our kids competed. They just kept going."
South Atlanta's Nick Brown returned a punt 70 yards for a score later in the first quarter to extend the lead to 16-0, and in the second period, quarterback Jontez Adams also made a big play with a 74-yard keeper to the end zone and a 24-0 lead.
River Kipp put Mount Paran (2-3, 2-1) on the board shortly before halftime, running down the sideline on a 59-yard carry to cut the deficit at the break to 32-7. Kipp led Mount Paran with 99 yards on 10 carries.
Keyjuan Brown added scoring runs of 6 and 72 yards in the second half, and the game ended on another long run for South Atlanta, a 45-yard touchdown by Ivan Weems.
Neither team found success in the passing game, with Mount Paran accumulating just 38 yards through the air, and South Atlanta throwing for 39. South Atlanta's Steve Moore was the game's leading receiver with two receptions for 26 yards.
Mount Paran will take a break from region play, hosting Social Circle for homecoming on next week.
"We will have everything in front of us," Ely said. "We've got Social Circle next week, which is a non-region game and good competition, and then we still have (a shot at the playoffs). This group of kids does the best job at staying neutral. We talk about not wanting to ride the wave of emotions. We don't want to be too high or too low. I expect that, when we meet on Monday, they'll be ready to go for Social Circle."
