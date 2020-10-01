Game: Mount Paran Christian (0-3) at Stratford Academy (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Paran 14, Stratford Academy 7 (Nov. 24, 2017)
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 2-0
Prediction: Stratford Academy 21, Mount Paran 17
Mount Paran will make their way to Macon on Friday in hopes of earning its first win of the season as it takes on Stratford Academy.
Coach Mitch Jordan said his program used the last two weeks to fix some of the mistakes the team made in its 17-0 loss to Mount Vernon Presbyterian.
“We’ve had a chance to look back and watch fim,” he said. “The biggest thing from that game that we struggled with was turnovers and penalties. If we can eliminate those mistakes, then we can be very successful on offense.”
If Mount Paran is able to correct some of the miscues, they may be able to take advantage of some potential rust from Stratford Academy. This will be Stratford’s second game of the season and the first since a 21-17 loss to George Walton on Sept. 11.
Jordan said he expects the offensive to get going behind senior offensive linemen Freddy Coleman and Will Hutchinson.
“(Coleman and Hutchinson) need to continue to play well,” Jordan said. “They’ve had a good start of the season.”
The duo has helped open up holes for Sam Griffith-Tesch in the running game. Griffith Tesch is currently third in the county with 362 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Jordan said they are working on improving their physicality.
“We’re focusing on being gap sound in our front which is what you need to be,” Jordan said. “We need to make sure that we’re reading our keys properly.”
Jordan added that the defense will get a good test this week. Stratford’s offense is different than anything the team has seen to this point in the season.
“We’re going from playing a spread team from last week to a Wing-T team,” he said. “We’ve played against Wing-T teams before, which Stratford does a very good job of executing. We’re just focusing on what we need to do to slow them down.”
A key defensive player and leader for Mount Paran who will have a hand in helping slow down Stratford down will be senior linebacker Jordan Mosby, who has 29 tackles and a sack so far this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.