Game: Irwin County (2-0) at Mount Paran Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Irwin County 40, Mount Paran Christian 20
All-time series: Irwin leads 1-0
Prediction: Irwin County 24, Mount Paran Christian 17
The good news for Mount Paran Christian is that there are no injuries at the moment.
The Eagles just wished they had more field time.
Mount Paran Christian’s only game this season was a 63-7 blowout over Our Lady of Mercy. That was two weeks ago.
With the season entering its fourth week, Mount Paran’s starters has only played a half of football.
They just wished they had more game repetitions going into tonight’s game at home against reigning Class A public school state finalist Irwin County, which beat the Eagles a year ago.
“We’re healthy, that’s a good thing,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “As for being in game shape, we’re not there yet. That is what you have to deal with early in the season. (Irwin County) is definitely one of the best teams in the state.”
Irwin County has come close to winning a state championship, having played for it in three of the last four years, falling to Clinch County each time.
Like Mount Paran, the Indians are coming off a bye. But they have already played two games, winning handily over Class AA programs Barrien and Fitzgerald. Jordan’s biggest concern about facing Irwin County is having to match its speed. He said the Indians are experienced in the skill positions and can play “hard-nosed brand of football.”
“This early in the season, you want to stick to what you do best and keep it simple for our kids so they can play fast,” Jordan said. “We’re still trying to find out what we’re about. It will be an early test for us.”
When Mount Paran faced Our Lady of Mercy two weeks ago, its first offensive possession resulted in three plays and a punt. Afterward, the Eagles could do no wrong. They scored on every possession afterwards to put more than 50 points on the board at the half. Niko Vangarelli accounted for 312 all-purpose yards and had four touchdown passes with three of them going to tight end Jackson Manning.
Defensively, Mount Paran held Our Lady of Mercy to minus-4 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.