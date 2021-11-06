KENNESAW — Mount Paran Christian ended its regular season with a bang in a 57-6 win against Walker on Friday.
The Eagles (6-4, 3-1 Region 7A Private) will open the playoffs at home, hosting Mount Vernon Presbyterian next Saturday.
“I think it’s always good momentum going into the postseason with a win,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “I think we’re relatively healthy and we’re gonna play a good opponent. Everybody’s good when you make the playoffs, so it’s going to be exciting to have a home game and have a home crowd, and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Eagles dominated the second quarter scoring on all three possessions.
Nick Germain scored on a 24-yard run, Sam Griffith-Tesch ran for a 55-yard touchdown and Remington Adams closed the quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run.
Mount Paran would lead at the half 30-0.
Adams showed his skills on the defensive side of the ball, too, grabbing an interception early in the third quarter.
“I was just trying to help us win,” he said. “I’m just trying to ball out and make my parents proud.”
Walker (1-9, 0-4) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter after Jackson Kraal recovered a Mount Paran fumble. The Wolverines capitalized with a DJ Washington 5-yard touchdown to pull within 30-6.
After the teams traded turnovers — a fumble recovered by Walker’s Louie Coke and an interception by Mount Paran’s Jackson Stephens, the quarter would conclude with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jylan Thomas, giving the Eagles a 37-0 advantage.
“Walker’s a good young team,” Jordan said. “They played extremely hard, they got some momentum early and our guys responded.”
Micah Lott would catch a 13-yard pass from Daniel Gray for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Thomas would follow with a 65-yard touchdown run for a 51-6 lead.
Heath Garrett would recover a fumble later in the quarter and return it 34 yards for Mount Paran’s final score of the night.
“We’ve got some playmakers and the guys executed,” Jordan said. “I think we made some good adjustments up front on the offensive line and picked up a lot of pressure.”
The Eagles got an early start in the first quarter with a 36-yard touchdown from Adams put Mount Paran up 7-0. The Eagles followed with a safety on a Walker punting miscue to make it 9-0.
