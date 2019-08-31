Mount Paran Christian beat Our Lady of Mercy 55-7 on the road Friday in a season-opening game that had its advantages and disadvantages.
With the Eagles (1-0) accounting for all of their points in the first half, they began the night clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, which coaches liked to see, especially after the offense went three-and-out on their opening possession.
The one downside of winning so handily was not having a lot of game competition going into a bye week. With starters playing only the first half against Our Lady of Mercy, Mount Paran was hoping for more repetition going into their home opener Sept. 13 against returning Class A public-school state semifinalist Irwin County.
“It’s still tough to have a lopsided win early,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “In some ways, you want to build some conditioning. Certain guys have only played a half, and you’re going into an open week, which makes things difficult.”
Quarterback Niko Vangarelli accounted for six touchdowns in the first half, with four on pass plays. He was 13-of-16 for 188 yards through the air, while adding 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Three of Vangarelli’s passing touchdowns went to tight end Jackson Manning, who totaled 83 yards on just three receptions. Andrew Bennett also had a touchdown catch.
Alex Lee had a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Mount Paran held Our Lady of Mercy to minus-4 yards. Cornerback Matthew Moore recovered a punt and returned it to the Bobcats' 1-yard line. Jake Williams had an interception and linebacker Dalton Smith came through with several tackles for losses.
“We were able to get the ball early and score on a few plays,” Jordan said. “We put things together and had a productive first half.”
