KENNESAW — Mount Paran Christian mounted a fourth-quarter comeback and scored in the closing seconds to beat Washington 14-12 on Friday in the teams’ regular-season finale at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
The Eagles (4-5, 4-2 Region 6AA) secured the region’s No. 3 seed and will travel to Eagle’s Landing Christian for the first round.
Washington (3-6, 3-3 Region 6AA) held a 12-0 lead through the first three quarters, capitalizing off of Mount Paran turnovers. Jordan Turner scored early in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown, and quarterback Tyrek Woods took one in himself from 26 yards out.
Even with the two-score lead heading into the fourth quarter, Mount Paran’s defense gave its offense opportunities, picking off Woods twice.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said he told his players that whatever they did in the next 15 minutes, they would remember for the rest of their lives.
“We were playing our tails off on defense,” Ely said. “I told the guys that just a couple of tweaks here and there and we would end up in the end zone.”
The rally started with getting senior running back Nick Germain getting more involved in the offense, as he only had eight carries in the first half.
Germain started churning runs of 13, 8 and 7 that extended the Eagles’ drives and he ultimately scored on a 6-yard rush. He finished the night with 16 carries for 83 yards and the score.
With a revitalized energy and a glimmer of hope, the Mount Paran defense held strong, not allowing Washington offense to pick up a first down in its next three offensive drives.
Time, however, was not on the Eagles’ side as they were given the ball on the Bulldogs’ 43-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game.
Mount Paran quarterback Ryan Strickland executed three straight passes of 9, 10 and 19 yards to land the Eagles on the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line. After spiking the ball to preserve time, Strickland ended up taking his fifth sack of the day on second-and-goal.
“Down near the goal-line, I felt like Pete Carroll did with Marshawn Lynch,” Ely said, referring to a fateful play that led to the Seattle Seahawks’ loss in Super Bowl 49. “The plan was to throw the ball, and if it was incomplete, run (Germain), but we got sacked.”
After Strickland spiked the ball again, leading to fourth-and-goal from the 11 with 13 seconds left, senior tight end Lincoln Broadnax opened up in the middle off the field, and Strickland found him for the game-winning pass.
The touchdown throw marked the last of 14 straight unanswered points from the Mount Paran offense.
“Phenomenal job by the kids and coaches, because they earned this,” Ely said.
