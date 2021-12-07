KENNESAW – Sparked by a big performance from Kara Dunn, Mount Paran Christian scored a convincing 61-49 victory over defending Class state champion Marietta in a non-region game between teams representing Class A Private and Class AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
With Dunn’s 29 points leading the way, Mount Paran (6-2) – the second-ranked team in Class A Private - took the lead for good midway through the first quarter and gradually built its lead to double digits.
“I’m happy with what we did,” Mount Paran Christian coach Stephanie Dunn said. “Our goal was to come out here and put four good quarters together. I’ve seen us play well for two quarters and not so well for two quarters, so (Tuesday) I was proud of them.”
It was a strong performance for Kara Dunn as the Georgia Tech commitment scored 14 points in the first half and added another 15 in the final two quarters.
“I was really happy with her play tonight, because she was assertive, assertive on both ends,” Stephanie Dunn said. “We have a good team. But at the same time, Kara needs to play well and she needs to be assertive and she needs to do what she can do. So tonight, I felt like tonight she looked to go out and be assertive and be a force out there on both ends. So I was proud of her effort tonight.”
The Lady Eagles also did an effective job of containing Marietta point guard Chloe Sterling, who led the Lady Blue Devils with 23 points, but had trouble driving to the basket.
“We’ve had a lot of tough practices, especially focused on stopping the drive.” Dunn said. “Of course, Chloe Sterling is one of the best at coming off screens and getting to the lane, so I was looking forward to that challenge. I knew she was going to get some points. But I felt like overall, we had a lot of good carry over from practice to the game.”
Jessica Fields contributed 11 points for the Lady Eagles.
Meanwhile, Marietta (2-5) continues to struggle with its fourth consecutive loss after winning two of its first three games of the season.
It had the early advantage as it jumped out to a 4-1 lead and was up 8-7 with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter when Dunn scored on a layup, Fields on a put-back and Katelyn Dunning on a 3-pointer for a 7-0 Mount Paran run that put the Lady Eagles ahead for good.
Mount Paran led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter – with Dunn leading the way with 10 points - and maintained a 25-20 advantage at halftime. The Lady Eagles began to pull away in the third quarter as Dunn scored nine points and Sterling was held to just a free throw to make it 42-30 going into the final period.
