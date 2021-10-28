Game: North Cobb Christian (3-5, 1-1) at Mount Paran Christian (4-4, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 28, Mount Paran 10 (Nov. 2, 2018)
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 4-1
Prediction: Mount Paran 24, North Cobb Christian 21
Mount Paran Christian looks to keep its momentum from its 20-17 overtime win against Christian Heritage last week as it hosts North Cobb Christian on Friday for another Region 7A Private contest.
This will be the first match-up since 2018, as COVID-19 did not allow them to play last year.
“It’s a little bit of a rivalry game,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “It is a big game for our community and their community. We are pretty close, down the road from them. It will be fun and exciting to compete against them.”
After the win last week, Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said he was proud of his team and hopes the momentum from the win will carry over for the rest of the season.
He also said he expects a physical game against North Cobb Chrisitan, and that his team is doing what it can to prepare.
“We need to slow them down from a defensive standpoint,” Jordan said. “From an offensive standpoint, we have to make sure we continue to work on our execution and we can’t put the ball on the ground. I think we had five fumbles last week and we lost three, and we were fortunate to escape with a win, but eventually, if you turn the ball over, it is going to catch up with you and you will not beat a quality team by doing that.”
North Cobb Christian got its first region win over Walker in a 49-0 shutout two weeks ago, but it fell 35-23 last week to Darlington, and they are looking to bounce back this week.
Jones said the defense is going to be key for North Cobb Christian, who will be looking to hold a Mount Paran offense that averages 23 points a game and is led by Sam Griffith-Tesch with 889 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
“They have a really good offensive line and really good skill, position players behind them,” he said. “We are going to have to spend a lot of time preparing for what they do on offense. Our defense is going to spend a lot of time (this week) working against all their plays and what they do, and trying to get better.”
Jacob Cruz and Caeden Callahan leads North Cobb Christian’s defense with 143 combined tackles.
