Game: Christian Heritage (7-1, 2-0) at Mount Paran Christian (0-6, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Paran 44, Christian Heritage 21 (Oct. 16, 2015)
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 2-0
Prediction: Christian Heritage 27, Mount Paran 13
Mount Paran Christian will look for its first win of the season when it hosts region foe Christian Heritage for homecoming Friday.
The Eagles have made adjustments in their offense, which showed improvement last week with its highest-scoring game of the season. They scored 27 points and held the lead until late in the fourth quarter. Coach Mitch Jordan said the offensive line had its best game of the season so far.
“We changed up the offense a little bit,” Jordan said. “I think that helped us out with our personnel and I think our kids were more confident. I think it showed because we were able to move the ball effectively and hopefully it’ll carry over this Friday.”
Running back Jett Allen helped pace the offense by scoring three touchdowns.
“Jett had an incredible game against Darlington,” Jordan said. “I think it was a confidence booster for him and the other guys.”
Jordan hopes that confidence that started showing last week will carry over.
Christian Heritage comes in averaging 32 points per game behind quarterback Christian Thomas, who has thrown for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with running back Solomon Locke who has run for 658 yards and five touchdowns.
“(Christian Heritage is) a great football team,” Jordan said. “They’re ranked fifth in the state and they beat a top rival Darlington last week. They’re very skilled on offense and have a lot of weapons. They have two really good running backs and quarterback, so we’re really going to have to be at our best on the defensive side of the ball.”
Wide receiver Evan Lester is another player Jordan said his team will have to be aware of during the matchup. He has 603 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.