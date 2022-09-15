Mount Paran Christian kicks off Region 6AA play this week as it hosts KIPP Atlanta at Catherine Sewell Stadium on Friday.
The Eagles, who are still searching for their first win, take the field this week coming off a bye week following a close 49-45 loss to Mount Vernon.
“It’s always good when you get a bye week,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “You get some guys that are banged up some extra treatment and you get them recovered. Obviously, the only bad thing about having a bye week when we did was how we lost to Mount Vernon, with that kind of heartbreak at the end of the game. I think our kids have really rallied around that and obviously it left a bad taste in their mouth so they are definitely eager to get back to work this week.”
Mount Paran is taking on a Warriors squad for the first time in program history. KIPP is also in search of its first win this season, having lost to Midtown (33-10), North Clayton (21-20) and Forest Park (27-6).
Quarterback Ryan Strickland, who is 21-for-36 on the year with 259 yards passing, will be leading the Eagles offense against a Warriors defense that is allowing an average of 27 points per game.
“KIPP is very talented and very athletic,” Ely said. “They have some kids that can really do some special things with the ball when it gets in their hands. It will be fun getting into this new region. It’s going to be fun to go to some new places and have some new teams come here.”
