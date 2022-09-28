Mount Paran Christian will return to the field this week as it travels to Atlanta to take on BEST Academy in a Region 6AA matchup Thursday at Henderson Stadium.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-0) were originally scheduled to play Walker last week, but after the Wolverines decided to not play a region schedule this year, it became a bye week.
Mount Paran went into the bye week with momentum after claiming its first win of the season in a 41-0 shutout of KIPP Atlanta to kick off region play. The win marked the Eagles’ first shutout since 2018, when they defeated Walker 53-0.
Ryan Stickland threw for 146 yards and one touchdown against KIPP Atlanta, while Nick Germain finished with 156 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Strickland has gone 32-for-53 this season for 405 yards, while Germain leads the team with 507 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
The Eagles will face a BEST Academy team that is still in search of its first win of the season. BEST Academy (0-4-1, 0-2). It has been shut out in its last three matchups against Camden County (45-0), Washington (20-0) and KIPP Atlanta (32-0), and it has been outscored by its five opponents this season 130-12.
With the game being played on a Thursday night instead of a typical Friday night, things may look a bit different for Mount Paran. However, Eagles coach Matt Ely said they were trying to treat this week as they would any other week.
“We are just going to try to keep things as close to our normal routine as possible,” Ely said. “We did not try to get an extra practice in (Sunday), and it will be a typical Monday practice for us. Same with Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, we are going to try to make it look just like a Friday. In a nutshell, we are just trying to keep things as consistent as possible.”
It is not the first time Mount Paran will be playing on another night than Friday, with the Eagles sharing a region with a group of Atlanta public schools that share stadiums. It will travel to play Therrell on a Saturday at the end of October.
Despite the adjustments, Ely said his team will continue to stay on the same schedule.
“If we have done anything well, it’s that the kids have stayed locked in,” Ely said. “They are ready to go for this kind of gauntlet of a stretch. We are about to go six straight games — hopefully, more — but six straight regular-season games to finish out the year.”
