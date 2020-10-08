Game: Commerce (3-1) at Mount Paran Christian (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Commerce 28, Mount Paran 14
Consistency is the focal point for Mount Paran this week as they prepare to host Commerce.
Coach Mitch Jordan said he hopes that will help the Eagles get the elusive first win of the season.
“We just really weren’t consistent on offense which has kind of been a problem this year,” Jordan said. “We’re working on making positive yards and getting the guys the right number of touches they need.”
Mount Paran’s offense has gone scoreless the last two games. It has been a priority this week to be successful working down the field.
Confidence is another area that Jordan said the team needs to tap into more.
“A lot of our guys are new, so the confidence needs to be there when it comes to making plays on offense,” Jordan said
The Eagles’ defense has been able to keep the scoring to a minimum and keep the team in games.
“The defense played a solid game, but I think they’re are a few things we have to do to get off the field on third down,” Jordan said.
Seniors Jordan Mosby and Jett Allen were defensive playmakers for Mount Paran against Stratford.
“Jordan and Jett both had a big game,” Jordan said. “Jordan was able to (grab) a pair of fumbles and Jett had a really good game playing safety.”
Jordan said the Commerce will be a good measuring stick game. The Tigers are No. 6 in Class A-Public and have a record of 3-1.
“(Commerce) is very well coached and a hard-nosed team which is going to be a test for us,” Jordan said. “It’s going to be a challenge for our kids.”
Mount Paran has been on the road much of the early season, but it looks forward to the next two games at home.
“It always feels good to play in front of a home crowd,” Jordan said. “Have a great stadium and a great community so it definitely makes a big difference being at home.”
