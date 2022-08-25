Alert
Mount Paran kicks off Ely era
- By Anna Snyder MDJ Sports Correspondent
-
-
- 0
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 9:12 pm
Game: Mount Pisgah Christian (1-0) at Mount Paran Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 38, Mount Pisgah 28
All-time series: Mount Paran Christian leads 7-4
Prediction: Mount Paran 27, Mount Pisgah 24
Mount Paran Christian kicks off its 2022 season Friday night as it hosts Mount Pisgah Christian at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
It will be the Eagles first game under new head coach Matt Ely, who took over for longtime coach Mitch Jordan, but Ely has been in the program for six years as defensive coordinator.
“Everybody feels good,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting to get out there for one that counts.
“We are just excited to get out and compete against some great competition to open the year, and hopefully our guys will put on a good show for everybody.”
Mount Paran will be facing a Patriots squad which is coming off a 21-18 victory over Fellowship Christian last week. The Eagles and Patriots have faced off every season for the past six years, with Mount Paran coming out on top of five of the match-ups, including a 38-28 victory last season.
Ely said in order to be successful again this Friday, the defense must slow down the Mount Pisgah offense, which includes quarterback Jack Cendoya, and put together offensive drives of its own.
“It’s just going to be to try to slow those guys down,” he said. “Then offensively, we are just going to have to put some drives together and not go three-and-out and keep their offense off the field with our offense staying on the field. Hopefully the game comes down to a special teams play or something, and hopefully we’re prepared for that moment.”
