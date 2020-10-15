Game: King’s Ridge Christian (1-2) at Mount Paran Christian (0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 55, King’s Ridge 6
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 8-0
Prediction: Mount Paran 14, King’s Ridge 7
Not since Mount Paran Christian’s inaugural 2008 campaign have the Eagles experienced a season quite like this.
That year was the first time Mount Paran opened with five consecutive losses. The Eagles went on to win their last two games and salvage a 2-7 mark.
With games ahead against Region 7A opponents that are a combined 12-3 overall, tonight’s non-region matchup against King’s Ridge Christian at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium is likely Mount Paran’s best chance at ending the skid.
“This has not been the start for us by any means,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “We haven’t been successful, and it’s frustrating. But, we have a bunch of young kids who staying positive and a coaching staff that’s staying positive because we see how these kids are getting better and better every week.
“This is a new schedule against a lot teams of we hadn’t seen much of before, and none of these games have been easy. We need to be more competitive in these games, and we’re getting there.”
Mount Paran has been hampered all season by an offense that is averaging only 7.4 points per game. The Eagles scored nine points against Commerce last week, but they were shut out in their two previous matchups.
“We lost 100 percent of our starting skill guys from last year, so the starters we have this season are young and they’re finding their way against some really tough opponents. These guys have talent. We just need to execute better, and each week’s we’re getting better.”
King’s Ridge has found some early success under former Creekview coach Terry Crowder. The Tigers are 2-1 after falling short against Darlington last week but are averaging 15.3 points per game while holding opponents to 13.3 per contest.
Mount Paran has never lost to King’s Ridge, so a victory tonight would extend that winning streak and end the Eagles’ current losing skid.
“King’s Ridge is a good team,” Jordan said. “They have a new coach and a new staff and they look solid on film. It should be a great matchup. I doubt our kids know our overall record against them, but I know they’re dialed in one week at a time and they’re going to play their hardest. It should be a good game.”
