Game: Mount Paran Christian (3-4, 0-1) at Christian Heritage (3-5, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Paran 44, Christian Heritage 21 (Oct. 16, 2015)
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 2-0
Prediction: Mount Paran Christian 17, Christian Heritage 10
It was a tough loss to Darlington at home two weeks ago, but Mount Paran Christian had two weeks to recover and is ready to get on with its Region 7A private school schedule.
Its focus is on heading to Dalton to face Christian Heritage.
The Eagles are looking to generate more offense tonight then it did against the Tigers where they settled for only 166 yards with 151 of them coming on the ground.
“We’ve grown up the last two weeks,” Mount Paran Christian coach Mitch Jordan said. “We went back to work on fundamentals and stressed the importance of mental preparation. If we can put it all together, we have a chance to be a great football team.”
Jordan said Darlington jumped on the Eagles early and could not catch up. He stressed during the bye the importance of being ready to play on the opening kickoff against Christian Heritage – a team Mount Paran appears to be evenly matched with.
“Christian Heritage is a lot like us,” Jordan said. “Their record doesn’t show the talent level of their team. They are relatively healthy. We are too. It’s always a good environment when we go to Dalton.”
The Eagles plan on establishing the run against the Lions.
Senior Sam Griffith-Tesch finished with 87 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown against Darlington. He has 743 on the season with six scores. Fellow senior Remington Adams, who has 239 yards and three touchdowns, is excepted to get snaps.
“At times we’ve been able to run the ball,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “We’ve had success in our new offense behind a solid offensive line. We just need to work on consistency.”
On defense, the Eagles will continue to rely on their strength at the defensive line behind Wilson Harris and Evan Warren, who leads the team with 19 hurries.
