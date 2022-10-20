Game: Mount Paran Christian (2-4, 2-1) at North Cobb Christian (7-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran Christian 14, North Cobb Christian 7
All-time series: Mount Paran Christian leads 5-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 32, Mount Paran Christian 21
The battle of the Eagles ensues this week as Mount Paran Christian travels to North Cobb Christian on Friday in a Region 6AA contest.
Mount Paran will be looking for its second straight win over a 7-1 North Cobb Christian team that is coming off a 30-12 loss to South Atlanta — its first loss of the season.
Despite the loss after starting 7-0 for the first time in program history, coach Matt Jones said his team remains undaunted as they prepare to face arch rival Mount Paran on a short week.
“It’s not different,” he said. “We have a hungry team that really just wants to win every game we play. Whether we are successful or not, our senior leaders have a great mentality about themselves. They just love playing football, and are very hungry and want to play the next game.”
North Cobb Christian’s defense held South Atlanta, the top team in Region 6AA that averages 43 points a game, to a season-low 30 points. It is led by Jacob Cruz and Will Mosely, who have a combined 104 total tackles this season.
Mount Paran returns to region play to play North Cobb Christian after dipping out last week and suffering its second straight loss, 28-14 to Social Circle. Coach Matt Ely said his team will stay on its normal routine as it prepares for the matchup.
“(North Cobb Christian) has some talented players, they don’t really hurt themselves a lot and they play really disciplined,” Ely said. “Their defense is very aggressive, and they looked pretty good against South Atlanta this past week. They are just a good team to prepare for, right down the road, so it will be a great atmosphere over there.”
