Mount Paran Christian's homecoming game against Christian Heritage has been canceled.
The Eagles made the announcement Friday afternoon as the team began necessary COVID-19 protocols.
In addition, Mount Paran's game at North Cobb Christian scheduled for Nov. 13 is also in jeopardy, as emails to parents from the school said players and coaches will enter a 14-day quarantine period.
The Eagles (0-6) are hoping to return to the field for at least the final week of the season when they are supposed to play rival Walker. Despite being winless to this point, if Mount Paran should win that game, it may be enough to earn a playoff spot out of Region 7A.
Friday's cancellation makes it the 18th game in Cobb County to be upended because of the coronavirus, and the third time it has disrupted Mount Paran's schedule.
Originally, the season opener was supposed to be played at Lakeview Academy, but after that game was canceled, the Eagles traveled south to Brookstone on short notice.
On Oct. 16, Mount Paran was scheduled to host King's Ridge, but that game was canceled, and no opponents was scheduled to replace it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.