Mount Paran Christian had its game against Christian Heritage canceled on Friday because of COVID-19 concerns.

 Chrystal Moore

Mount Paran Christian's homecoming game against Christian Heritage has been canceled. 

The Eagles made the announcement Friday afternoon as the team began necessary COVID-19 protocols. 

In addition, Mount Paran's game at North Cobb Christian scheduled for Nov. 13 is also in jeopardy, as emails to parents from the school said players and coaches will enter a 14-day quarantine period.

The Eagles (0-6) are hoping to return to the field for at least the final week of the season when they are supposed to play rival Walker. Despite being winless to this point, if Mount Paran should win that game, it may be enough to earn a playoff spot out of Region 7A.

Friday's cancellation makes it the 18th game in Cobb County to be upended because of the coronavirus, and the third time it has disrupted Mount Paran's schedule.

Originally, the season opener was supposed to be played at Lakeview Academy, but after that game was canceled, the Eagles traveled south to Brookstone on short notice.

On Oct. 16, Mount Paran was scheduled to host King's Ridge, but that game was canceled, and no opponents was scheduled to replace it.

