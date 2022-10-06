Game: South Atlanta (5-0, 2-0) at Mount Paran Christian (2-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: First Meeting
All-time series: First Meeting
Prediction: South Atlanta 27, Mount Paran 21
Mount Paran Christian returns home to Catherine Sewell Stadium as it hosts South Atlanta on Friday in a Region 6AA match-up.
The Eagles are coming off another region win last week in a 38-8 victory over BEST Academy, where Nick Germain rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns. Mount Paran is now 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2017.
“I think our kids have done a great job, and our coaches have done a great job helping the kids focus on what we need to get better at,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “I don’t think the kids would tell you that even with how well we have played that we are near our maximum potential, but the positive is that we keep getting better every week.”
Now, the Eagles turn their attention to hosting the third ranked Hornets, who are undefeated with wins over Chapel Hill (33-9), Gray Collegiate (48-35), Lovejoy (36-24), Therrell (48-18) and KIPP Atlanta (58-0).
“We are just trying to focus on us and getting better at what we need to get better at,” Ely said. “South Atlanta, you know coach Woolridge, he does a great job preparing those guys. They don’t make a lot of mistakes, they are very talented. It should be a fun challenge. I think our kids are excited to get out and play against that level of competition.”
Ely said his team is going to have to play its best game of the season against South Atlanta, which has outscored opponents 223-86 this season, as it tries to go 3-0 in region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.