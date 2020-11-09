Mount Paran Christian has officially canceled Friday's game against North Cobb Christian.
The move came over the weekend as the Eagles' program continues to deal with necessary coronavirus protocols. E-mails to the parents of players in the program making the announcement on Sunday.
Mount Paran (0-6) hopes to return to the field for the final week of the regular season, when it is supposed to play rival Walker. Despite being winless to this point, if the Eagles should win that game, it may be enough for them to earn a playoff spot out of Region 7A.
The cancellation marks the 19th game in Cobb County to be canceled this season because of COVID-19, and now the fourth game on Mount Paran's schedule to be disrupted.
Originally, the Eagles’ season opener was supposed to be played at Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, but after that game was canceled, the Eagles traveled south to Columbus to face Brookstone on short notice.
On Oct. 16, Mount Paran was scheduled to host King’s Ridge Christian, but that game was canceled, and no opponent has been scheduled to replace it.
Last week the Eagles canceled their game against Christian Heritage when it was announced one or more members of the program had tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.