Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 12:25 am
Scoreboard brought to you by
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Mt. Paran's Cameron O'Conner (13) attacks Pisgha's RB in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle George Childs misses a 40+ yd FG attempt in an attempt to get on the board in Friday night's action against Mt. Pisgah. Special//Leah Watson
Gavin Steele (6) attempts to break away from the Mt. Pisgah defense. Special//Leah Watson
QB Andrew Overton (16) desperately scrambles for an open receiver in Friday night's action against Mt. Pisgah. Special//Leah Watson
Hank Stevens (3) takes a direct snap for the Eagle's offense against Mt. Pisgah in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle blockers Reed Stallings (30) and Sam Westbrook (10) protect Hank Stevens (3) in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle QB Andrew Overton keeps for positive yards in Friday night's action against Mt. Pisgah. Special//Leah Watson
Patriot defender Nate Avodo (35) immediately stops Gavin Steele (6) on the handoff. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle Jack Farrell (40) intercepts a Patriot pass and looks for running room in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle Jack Farrell (40) tries to avoid a tackle after interecepting a Patriot pass. Special//Leah Watson
Mt. Paran Captains - Zach Swanson (78), George Childs (2), Wyatt Smith (52) and Reed Stallings (30) face off with Mt. Pisgah Patriots in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
Mt. Paran Eagles prepare to take on Mt. Pisgah Patriots in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
Mt. Paran head coach, Matt Ely, fires up his offense. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle defender Jack Hollis (33) takes down Pisgah's running back, Brandon Bostic. Special//Leah Watson
DB Cameron O'Connor (13) intercepts a Pisgah pass in Friday night's play. Special//Leah Watson
Punter George Childs (2) attempts to get the ball downfield against Mt. Pisgah. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle defensive back Cameron O'Conner (13) breaks up a pass to Pisgah's John Hicks (4) in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson
RB Gavin Steele looks for running room against Mt. Pisgah on Friday night. Special//Leah Watson
Eagle's Gavin Steele (6) avoids defender Praise Chain (22) in Friday night's game. Special//Leah Watson
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.