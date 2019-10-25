ALPHARETTA -- Mount Paran Christian has made the playoffs six straight seasons, but that streak is now in serious jeopardy.
The Eagles lost 42-25 at St. Francis on Friday in a Region 6A (B) game. Needing a win to gain ground after coming in at No. 26 in the Class A private-school power ratings, they have only two games remaining in their attempt to get back in position for one of the 24 playoff spots.
"We've just got to win the next one," Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. "I just told the kids we're going to have to battle each week. We're just going to have to put this one behind us and focus on Pinecrest (next week) and see what the crossover looks like."
While the Mount Paran offense moved the ball fairly well all night, the defense could not seem to figure out a St. Francis offense led by playmakers at the skill positions. The Knights (5-3, 4-2) rolled up 286 yards on the ground and 496 overall, while scoring on big plays of 41, 80, 62 and 60.
"It's been the same thing all year," Jordan said. "There's drives we're not finishing, and the biggest thing is third down. Three weeks in a row, it's third-and-long, and we're just not playing great defense. Those are things we've just got to fix. Their guys made some plays on some deep balls, and we've got some young guys out there, and they're going to get better."
Mount Paran's offense rolled up 312 yards, led by senior quarterback Niko Vangarelli, who threw for 155 yards and ran for 81. Senior back Matthew Moore added 44 yards on seven carries.
"Offense is playing well," Jordan said. "Sometimes, we didn't finish drives, but, overall, the offense is fine. For the past few weeks, they've done a great job. Niko is a competitor, and Matthew Moore had a great game, and the offensive line is doing well. If we score that many points, we should be winning. I'm a defensive coach, defensive-minded, and we're just not stopping anybody right now."
To St. Francis coach Frank Barden, the win, which put the Knights in the thick of the playoff race, meant something extra.
"Mount Paran is one of the top three teams in our region, and to get a signature win for our program was big," Barden said. "To win against a program like that -- I know Mitch, and he's does a great job. They've got great kids and good coaches. It was big for us."
The Eagles committed 75 yards on eight penalties, one of which negated a 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. On the next play, Vangarelli was picked off.
For Mount Paran, Alex Lee scored first on a 28-yard run in the first quarter. Vangarelli scored on a 1-yard sneak in the third, while Moore hit pay dirt from 4 yards out late in the fourth quarter.
