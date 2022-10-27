Game: Mount Paran Christian (2-5, 2-2) vs. Therrell (5-3, 1-3), 7 p.m. Saturday (Lakewood Stadium)
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Mount Paran 17, Therrell 14
Mount Paran Christian meets Therrell on Saturday at Lakewood Stadium as it looks for an important Region 6AA victory.
The Eagles sit in the No. 4 spot within the region, right above the Panthers. The win is important for Mount Paran as they look to clinch a playoff spot for the 10th straight year.
The Eagles are also looking to snap their three-game losing streak after losses to North Cobb Christian (36-0), Social Circle (28-14) and South Atlanta (50-7).
“We’ve got to definitely correct mistakes and improve on some things,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “These next two games (against Therrell and Washington) are really important. Now, you get into, ‘Are you going to make the playoffs?’ and then if so, where are you going to fall within the playoffs. It’s always good to be playing games in November that matter.”
With the matchup being Saturday, compared to the typical Friday night game, the teams will have an extra day to prepare.
“Getting to play on a Saturday after playing on a Friday is going to be an advantage,” Ely said. “It gives our kids one extra day to rest. We’re just going to start our practice week (Tuesday), so instead of the typical Monday through Thursday, we will just go Tuesday through Friday.”
After suffering three-straight region losses — North Cobb Christian (40-13), South Atlanta (48-18) and Washington (20-3) — the Panthers have won back-to-back games. Last week, they defeated Josey 26-7 in a non-region matchup, and defeated KIPP Atlanta 40-9 the week prior for their first region win.
