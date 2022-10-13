Game: Social Circle (4-2) at Mount Paran Christian (2-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First Meeting
All-time series: First Meeting
Prediction: Social Circle 27, Mount Paran 14
After a 50-7 loss to No. 3 South Atlanta last week, Mount Paran Christian dips out of region play as it hosts Social Circle on Friday at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
It is the first match-up between the programs, and it was scheduled on what was supposed to be a bye week for the Eagles.
“Us and Social Circle had a team that kind of dropped us last minute without telling us back in January, so I got in touch with coach Patton and we were able to work it out where we’re able to play this week,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “It would be nice to have a bye week in the middle of region, but having a non-region game is not bad either. It keeps our kids in the routine and competing.”
The Eagles are looking to get back on a winning streak after their loss to South Atlanta last week. Ely said his team has evaluated the film, corrected what they needed to correct and has turned its attention to Social Circle this week.
“We’ve done a good job of putting the last week to bed early on Monday,” he said. “By Monday afternoon at practice, we are on to the next opponent. Our kids are pretty resilient, they will bounce back.”
The Redskins, from Region 5A Division I, are coming off a 24-21 loss to Commerce, their second loss of the season.
Mount Paran offense is led by Nick Germain, who has 78 carries for 728 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns this season. Germain will be leading the Eagles against a Social Circle defense that is allowing 16 points a game this season.
“I think those numbers speak for themselves right there,” Ely said. “(Nick is) just a difference maker. He’s a leader. Kids look up to him, he plays hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.