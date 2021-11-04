Game: Mount Paran Christian (5-4, 2-1) at Walker (1-8, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 33, Walker 7
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 9-2
Prediction: Mount Paran 35, Walker 14
Mount Paran Christian will try to continue to build momentum for the playoffs when it travels to Walker on Friday for the final game of the regular season.
Over the past two weeks, the Eagles have defeated Christian Heritage (20-17) and North Cobb Christian (14-7) to secure the No. 2 seed in the region and home-field advantage for the first round of playoffs.
“We are in a good spot right now getting to host a playoff game,” coach Mitch Jordan said. “I think the kids are excited about that, as excited as high school boys could get. So (we) are just looking at the opportunity to play at home again on Saturday the 13th, I think that will be special for them.”
Mount Paran will be looking for its second straight win against rival Walker (1-8, 0-3), who will be trying to end its season on a high note despite being out of playoff contention.
“We do not want to overlook Walker,” Jordan said. “I think the film and it being a rivalry game has the kid’s attention. Anytime you have back-to-back weeks, we have had some close wins and we had homecoming, so we just have to get them refocused on this week, so that’s what we stressed to the kids and they are buying in on what they have to do.”
Coach Gary Nelson, who is finishing his first year at the helm of the Wolverines program, said he feels good about the progress his team has made this year.
“We were excited to get kids reps, we started the year with a bunch of kids that had never played in games, and now we have a foundation of kids that have at least gone through a season,” he said. “We are excited that this time a year from now we won’t be doing all this stuff for the first time.”
Getting the team bigger and stronger, Nelson said, is his main objective during the offseason.
“We do not look like the teams we play, so in order for us to have some success we have to make some progress and look like the people that we play just physically,” he said. “That is where it is going to start, building a foundation of growing our bodies physically and getting stronger.”
