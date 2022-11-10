Game: Mount Paran Christian (4-5) at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: ELCA won 31-7 (Nov. 27, 2015)
All-time series: Tied 2-2
Prediction: ELCA 27, Mount Paran 17
After an exciting end to its regular season, Mount Paran Christian travels to McDonough to take on Eagles Landing Christian in the first round of Class AA state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Last week, the Eagles put up 14 unanswered points and scored the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds to play to defeat Washington 14-12. They will now take on a Chargers squad who has won six state titles in the last 12 years, and made the state semis in 10 of those.
It is the first meeting between the two programs in seven years, but not the first time they have faced each other when the stakes are high. In 2014, Mount Paran beat ELCA 49-7 to claim its Class A state championship.
“I’m just so proud of how the kids stepped up when they needed to and got the win on senior night, that was pretty special,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “This week, it’s just trying to walk the line between a heightened level of intensity but you also just want to make sure you enjoy the moment and have fun.”
The Eagles defense, led by Carson Harmon (46 tackles) and Andrew Martin (40 tackles) will have to control a high-powered Chargers offense that is scoring an average of 36.9 points per game. Quarterback Charlie Gilliam leads the way for ELCA who has thrown for 1,722 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
“We’re just going to have to almost flawlessly execute our game plan,” Ely said. “They have athletes and a crazy amount of talent all over the field on both sides of the ball. They can score in the blink of an eye. They’re very talented and well coached, so we’re just going to have to be exactly where we need to be every single time and make plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.