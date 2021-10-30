KENNESAW — Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian played a run-dominated defensive struggle in cold and wet conditions Friday night in a Region 7A Private game with big playoff implications.
The game seemed destined to go to overtime as both teams missed opportunities to take control of the game in the second half.
Nick Germain had other plans.
After North Cobb Christian narrowly missed a field goal that would have given them the lead with less than two minutes to play, Germain took a pitch on the next play, ran down the sideline, cutback to the middle and ran all the way to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown to give Mount Paran Christian a 14-7 lead with 1:04 remaining.
Germain led the Eagles with 107 of their 229 rushing yards, with 103 of them coming after halftime.
On the next play from scrimmage, Trey Jackson sealed the win with an interception as the Eagles proceeded to run out the clock. The win gave Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan his 100th career victory.
“It’s a program win,” said Jordan. “I had completely forgotten about it. I know it’s been mentioned. I was hoping to get that last year. It’s been a struggle, but I’m so proud of the former players. Dr. (David) Tilley, Dr. (Tim) Wiens, Tawanna Rusk, all the administrators have been so supportive and the players first and foremost just surrounding me with love and just playing hard and helping build a great program, one that we can be proud of.”
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, Mount Paran Christian tied the game 7-7 on its first offensive possession of the third quarter when Sam Griffith-Tesch scored on 17-yard run.
The win also clinched the No. 2 seed for Mount Paran Christian (5-4, 2-1) and ensures it will play at home in its first-round matchup in two weeks.
North Cobb Christian got off to a promising start as Luke Brock’s 1-yard run capped off an 18-play 80-yard drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Unfortunately missed opportunities would come back and haunt North Cobb Christian (3-6, 1-2), as two missed field goals in the second half and an offensive pass interference penalty late in the third quarter nullified a long reception that would have put the Eagles in scoring position.
“We just missed some opportunities late,” said North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones. “We definitely had the ball in their red zone and twice I think in the fourth quarter come up with zero points. We just missed opportunities. I told the kids its never one player that wins and never one players that loses. So we just got to collectively as a team all look inside what we can do better.”
North Cobb Christian has secured a playoff spot and next week’s game at home against Christian Heritage will determine the No. 3 seed from the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.