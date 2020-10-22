Game: Mount Paran Christian (0-5, 0-0) at Darlington (4-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 16, Darlington 13
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 3-1
Prediction: Darlington 28, Mount Paran 7
Last year’s meeting between Darlington and Mount Paran Christian took place in the second round of the state playoffs.
This season, however, the two teams meet in their Region 7A opener when the Eagles visit the Tigers on Friday at Chris Hunter Stadium.
King’s Ridge Christian had to cancel last week’s game against Mount Paran due to COVID-19 concerns, giving Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan and his staff an opportunity to see Darlington up close in its matchup against Bremen.
“It was disappointing not to play last Friday,” Jordan said. “These are unusual circumstances and it’s happening all over the state. Fortunately, it gave us a chance to scout Darlington, and we could see they’re a solid football team. It’s our first region game, so it should be a great matchup.”
Mount Paran is seeking its first victory of the season. Both squads are coming off losses, with the Tigers losing to Bremen and the Eagles falling against Commerce. At this point, it’s likely Mount Paran would have to win the region in order to gain entry into the state playoffs.
“We’ve struggled, but I told the kids it doesn’t matter what you’ve done to this point. This is a region game, and we’ll take this one game at a time in an effort to get better and we’ll see what happens.”
