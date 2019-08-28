Six teams represented Cobb County in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll released Wednesday, with three others receiving votes.
The one team new to the rankings is Mount Paran Christian, which entered the Class A private-school poll at No. 9, as it prepares to kick off the season Friday at Our Lady of Mercy.
“It’s an honor to be ranked in the top 10,” said Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan, whose team was 10th to end the 2018 season. “It’s a testament to our former players and teams. They have set the expectation for this year’s team.”
North Cobb Christian, which will host St. Francis to open the season, also received votes, though it remained on the outside looking in. The Eagles ended their landmark 2018 season ranked seventh.
Eagle's Landing Christian was No. 1, followed by Athens Academy, Prince Avenue Christian, Darlington, Aquinas, Fellowship Christian, Savannah Christian and Wesleyan. Hebron Christian was No. 10.
In Class AAAAAAA, Marietta held tight at No. 2 after rolling to a 48-14 at Rome, then the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA.
Colquitt County retained its No. 1 spot ahead of the Blue Devils, thanks to a 17-6 win over then-No. 8 North Gwinnett, but Marietta will have a chance to prove its case for No. 1 when it hosts Philadelphia's St. Joseph's Prep. The game, pitting USA Today's preseason No. 9 and No. 11 teams, respectively, will be broadcast by ESPNU.
McEachern moved up three spots, tying with Lowndes at No. 6 after a dominant offensive performance against Brookwood, while Hillgrove advanced a single spot to No. 9 after defeating Douglas County. Walton remained on the edge of the top 10 despite its season-opening win over Norcross.
Parkview was No. 3, followed by Grayson and Archer. Milton was No. 8.
In Class AAAAAA, Harrison moved up to No. 6 after beating Lassiter 47-3, while Allatoona dropped two spots to No. 8 after losing 14-13 to Class AAAA No. 2 Cartersville.
Lee County remained No. 1, followed by Valdosta, Northside-Warner Robins, Coffee and Dacula. Stephenson was sandwiched between the two Cobb County teams at No. 7, while Creekview and Creekside tied for No. 10.
Kell received the most votes among Class AAAAA’s unranked teams after a 17-12 victory over Mays in the Corky Kell Classic. Carrollton was No. 1, followed by Dutchtown, Buford, Bainbridge, Rome, Warner Robins, Jones County, Wayne County, Stockbridge and Southwest DeKalb.
Blessed Trinity (AAAA), Cedar Grove (AAA), Dublin (AA) and Clinch County (Class A Public) were the other No. 1 teams.
