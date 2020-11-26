Game: Mount Paran Christian (1-6) at Fellowship Christian (8-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Fellowship 48, Mount Paran 17
All-time series: Fellowship leads 4-3
Prediction: Fellowship 35, Mount Paran 7
A victory in the final week of the regular season extended Mount Paran Christian’s playoff streak and now, as a reward, the Eagles will face one of the best teams in the state.
The “David vs. Goliath” analogy may befit when Mount Paran Christian travels to Fellowship Christian for the first round of the Class A-Private state playoffs.
Mount Paran needed a win in the final week of the regular season to advance to the playoffs and earned one with a 33-7 victory over Walker. It was the most points scored and fewest points the team allowed all season. The win also prevented the first winless season, one of the more successful programs in Cobb County, which has six state quarterfinals appearances and a state title over the past eight seasons.
“We knew coming into the season we were young and it’s been a difficult year but the kids have really responded and nobody hit the panic button,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “It was nice to get that win and it’s always good to be playing Thanksgiving week. We have certain traditions we do on Thanksgiving week and I think it’s great to have another week of practice. It’s also a great carry over for our younger guys to see what playoff football is all about.”
Running back Sam Griffith-Tesch led the way for the Eagles on Friday, finishing with 106 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. Defensively, Trey Jackson recorded an interception while Jordan Mosby blocked a punt.
Jordan said senior linebackers Mosby and Nick Oyola along with defensive lineman Freddy Coleman have been the key cogs for the Eagles’ defense, which will face a formidable challenge this week.
“We have to figure out a way to get off the field,” Jordan said. “(Fellowship) is the No. 1 scoring offense in Class A-Private. We just have to get some stops, whether it’s with turnovers or just being great tacklers. (Fellowship) has great players and I think defensively we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Fellowship, the No. 3 team in A-Private, has rolled through the competition this season, defeating its opponents by an average score of 50-10. This will be the fifth-straight playoff appearance for the Paladins who are 50-9 during that period with appearances in the state quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
Murphy Reeves has been the engine offensively for Fellowship. The senior running back has amassed 1,350 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, rushing for at least 100 yards in each game this season. Quarterback Eli Hildebrandt is completing 64 percent of his passes and offensive tackle Charlie Patterson is committed to Virginia.
